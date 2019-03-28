DEA looking for contractors to burn 1,000 pounds of marijuana per hour

The Drug Enforcement Agency is looking for a contractor to burn marijuana. Before you rush to apply, they’re looking for a company to incinerate the drug, not individuals to smoke it.

The law enforcement agency needs help to burn evidence they no longer need including marijuana, pharmaceuticals and other controlled substances.

The posting in Houston outlines that the contractor must be able to incinerate up to 1,000 pounds of bulk marijuana per hour, up to eight hours a day. Any workers associated with the incineration will be subject to a background check and drug testing. READ MORE: