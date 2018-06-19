De Niro’s Musical Gets Interrupted by Trump Supporter Displaying ‘Keep America Great’ Flag

In the wake of Robert De Niro’s anti-Trump tirade at the Tony Awards, one Trump ally showed his support for the president with a bold move.

At a Saturday night performance of the Broadway Musical “A Bronx Tale”–a show co-directed by De Niro–an audience member stood up in the front waving a “Trump 2020: Keep America Great!” banner during the curtain call.

As the cast and crew took their final bow, the Trump supporter was swiftly escorted away from the stage for causing a scene.

The times we live in. At the end of A Bronx Tale, a man turned around and faced the audience to show us how big of a pair he has. He was escorted shortly after. It's sad that people can't enjoy a beautiful show and embrace its unifying message without politicizing it. #broadway pic.twitter.com/6tVN4Qf4d6 — Joe Del Vicario (@joedelvicario_) June 17, 2018

A @realDonaldTrump supporter tried disrupting a performance of the Robert De Niro directed musical “A Bronx Tale” on Saturday — standing up during the curtain call and displaying a “Keep America Great!” flag towards the audience…https://t.co/mp8Ct2Ra5C via @nypost pic.twitter.com/03ssEUeboy — Chris Perez (@yankee_MSU) June 18, 2018

Although no one was hurt, harmed, or even really bothered by the incident, many audience members, such as Joe Del Vicario, commented on Twitter about the tragedy of politicizing a “beautiful show” with a “unifying message.” – READ MORE

