De Niro’s Musical Gets Interrupted by Trump Supporter Displaying ‘Keep America Great’ Flag

In the wake of Robert De Niro’s anti-Trump tirade at the Tony Awards, one Trump ally showed his support for the president with a bold move.

At a Saturday night performance of the Broadway Musical “A Bronx Tale”–a show co-directed by De Niro–an audience member stood up in the front waving a “Trump 2020: Keep America Great!” banner during the curtain call.

As the cast and crew took their final bow, the Trump supporter was swiftly escorted away from the stage for causing a scene.

Although no one was hurt, harmed, or even really bothered by the incident, many audience members, such as Joe Del Vicario, commented on Twitter about the tragedy of politicizing a “beautiful show” with a “unifying message.” – READ MORE

Other audience members took to social media as well to document what many considered to be a 'disruption' to the show.

