De Niro Threatens Republicans: ‘We’re Not Gonna Forget’ You Supported Trump

Speaking in a “Hollywood Reporter in Studio” interview, actor Robert De Niro, who has repeatedly stated his hatred for President Trump, enlarged his target to include Republicans in general, threatening, “We’re not gonna forget” that they supported Trump. De Niro also warned that if the Mueller report didn’t eventually give leftists what they wanted, “There’s going to be a lot of mass demonstrations, a lot of protests.”

Then he warned, “But I think there’s going to be a lot of mass demonstrations, a lot of protests if this is not resolved. We have to know what went on. We have to know. The handwriting’s on the wall. These people are all crooks; they’re doing it before our very eyes. Trump obstructed justice all the time, first by firing Comey and all the other things and saying it on NBC with Lester Holt, I mean, what are we taking about? It’s right before our eyes. Justice has to be served.”

De Niro pontificated:

To me and to many of us, Mueller represented justice. And he still does. He’s been muted by Barr and what’s going on and by Republicans. I don’t know what’s happened in this country with the Republicans. I mean, the Republicans with Nixon didn’t do this, but these Republicans are. And we’re not gonna forget about them, because when later on, years to come, long after Trump is gone, there are gonna be writers, as soon as any of these characters come out, emerge, in some way, they’re gonna remind us of all the things that these Republicans did during the time of Trump.

As noted by The Daily Wire last June, at the Tony Awards, De Niro displayed his erudite knowledge of politics, utter command of the most sophisticated verbiage from his personal lexicon and well-deserved reputation as a man of class and gentility by marching on stage to applause, then leaning into the microphone and bellowing, “I’m gonna say one thing: “F*** Trump.” As the crowd screamed its approval and rose to their feet to give him a standing ovation, De Niro called out, “It’s no longer ‘Down with Trump,’ it’s ‘F*** Trump!’” – READ MORE