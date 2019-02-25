De Blasio Visits Iowa, Trashes Hillary, Warns Against Discounting Trump

New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio Has Not Declared His Intention To Join The Crowded Democratic 2020 Presidential Field But He Is In Iowa This Weekend Where Only A Couple Dozen People Braved The Cold Weather To Hear Him Speak.

“We’re not going to win by talking about Donald Trump,” de Blasio said in a New York Post report.

“I have deep respect for our previous nominee — I know her very well — but I think a lot of us would say that was one of the mistakes, the focus on Trump,” de Blasio said of failed 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

But de Blasio criticized Clinton for her inability to unify the Democratic Party.

READ MORE