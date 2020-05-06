De Blasio: Universal Healthcare Would’ve Helped to ‘Beat Back’ Coronavirus (VIDEO)

New York City mayor Bill de Blasio suggested on Wednesday that a universal health care system would have “beat back” the coronavirus outbreak.

“This is a real wakeup call, and certainly it speaks powerfully to why we need a more universal approach to health care, which if we had had it, I think, would have been one of the ways to beat back this disease. Universal health care and universal testing would have been the ways to stop this thing,” de Blasio said on MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

The mayor also said countries with universal health care systems and testing strategies “did a hell of a lot better” than the United States in fighting the virus, which should spur a reevaluation of “the whole approach to health care.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --