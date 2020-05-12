De Blasio Under Fire for Selective Enforcement of Social-Distancing Guidelines

New York City mayor Bill de Blasio is under fire from liberal groups raising serious concerns about the selective enforcement of social-distancing regulations.

In the wake of a tweet in which de Blasio singled out Jewish New Yorkers, warning them to adhere to the regulations, two liberal groups on Monday called on the mayor to remove enforcement of the regulations from the purview of the New York Police Department.

Data compiled by the NYPD show that though de Blasio has chided Jews for their failure to follow the guidelines, there is no indication the Orthodox Jewish community has violated the laws at a higher rate than other New Yorkers. Black and Hispanic New Yorkers have received the vast majority of police summonses for violating social-distancing laws, which criminal justice reform advocates say is evidence that they are being selectively targeted by law enforcement.

“Following Mayor de Blasio’s comments last month that raised legitimate fears of disparate enforcement toward New York’s Orthodox Jewish community, his administration and local officials across the state should have taken every precaution to ensure the enforcement of social distancing rules was carried out equally and consistently throughout the whole city, and without resorting to the kind of over-criminalization that has unnecessarily subjected far too many people to the criminal justice system,” said Khalil Cumberbatch, the chief strategist of New Yorkers United for Justice, which advocates for criminal justice reform. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --