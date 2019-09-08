De Blasio Tells New Yorkers He’s ‘Sorry’ They Have Trump as President

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio — who is struggling to keep his long-shot 2020 presidential hopes alive — said on Saturday at the Democratic Party Convention in New Hampshire, “Let me issue a formal apology on behalf of the people of New York — I’m sorry you got to know Donald Trump.”

De Blasio went on to say, “New York did not send its best to Washington in this case.”

“But this New Yorker is willing to get rid of him for you,” as The New York Post reported in a piece.

Sad that in this day and age, the mayor of a major city feels he has to go this low in his attempt to reach the highest office in the land.

The hall in Manchester, New Hampshire, in which de Blasio made those remarks was "half empty," The Post noted — unlike when such front-runners as former Vice President Joe Biden and Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) made their remarks.