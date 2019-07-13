De Blasio Says of ICE’s Planned Raids on Illegal Immigrants: New York City Will ‘Not Cooperate’

Federal agents will begin fanning out across 10 major cities on Sunday in an effort to arrest thousands of illegal immigrants in this country who have been issued final deportation orders.

President Donald Trump said the crackdown by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is meant to remove criminals from the United States.

(…)

This is not the first time such a roundup of illegal immigrants will have occurred. Since 2003, ICE has carried out similar sweeps.

But Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York City — one of the many 2020 Democratic presidential candidates — and other mayors across the country say they will defy the federal effort.

De Blasio told MSNBC in an interview the other day, “I think is to create a culture of fear” by the Trump administration.

He said he wants to “get the truth out to people,” he emphasized.

He said the city will "not cooperate with ICE … , we in New York provide legal assistance" to illegal immigrants in need, he added.