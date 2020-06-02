De Blasio ‘proud’ of daughter Chiara’s arrest during George Floyd protests

Mayor Bill de Blasio on Monday commented on his daughter’s arrest during a Manhattan protest over the police-involved killing of George Floyd, saying that it was a “surprise” to him, but that he’s “proud” of her.

De Blasio, speaking during his daily City Hall press briefing, said his 25-year-old daughter, Chiara, did not inform him or first lady Chirlane McCray “of her intention to get arrested” — and he first found out through a press inquiry to his office.

“I love my daughter deeply, I honor her. I’m proud of her that she cares so much, she was willing to go out there and do something about it,” said de Blasio, who noted that when he found out Chiara was busted, he and McCray asked her to “recount” what happened.

“She was acting peacefully,” the mayor said. “She believes everything she did was in the spirit of peaceful, respectful protest.”

Chiara was taken into police custody around 10:30 p.m. Saturday after cops declared an unlawful assembly at 12th Street and Broadway, sources previously said. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --