De Blasio on Trump: I ‘get under his skin,’ probes will ‘lead to impeachment’

New York City Mayor and Democratic presidential hopeful Bill de Blasio is trying to fight against negative polls and questions about his likability, while attacking President Trump, hoping that voters will want to see the two clash in 2020.

De Blasio pointed to his history with Trump, saying he can “get under his skin.” He also claimed that Trump’s presidency could be at risk before the next election even takes place.

In an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union,” host Dana Bash asked for his thoughts about ongoing Democrat-led investigations. “They will eventually lead to impeachment,” de Blasio said.

Those probes have included subpoenas of Trump's records from various financial institutions, and calls for testimony from past and present administriation officials such as Attorney General Bill Barr and ex-White House Counsel Don McGahn.


