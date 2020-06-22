De Blasio Offers South Africa-style ‘Truth and Reconciliation Commission’ for NYC

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday that New York City would establish a city commission for “Racial Justice and Reconciliation — just like the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in South Africa.”

The South African Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) was established after the end of apartheid in 1994 to investigate human rights abuses by both sides in the decades-long conflict between the white minority government and the liberation movement.

The TRC offered potential amnesty for past human rights abuses to people who were willing to come forward and testify about what they had done, or witnessed. Many people did so, exposing the horrors of years of torture by state security police, or brutal murders ordered by anti-apartheid organizations against rival political groups and suspected informers. – READ MORE

