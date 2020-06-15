De Blasio: NYC Not Asking Whether Coronavirus Patients Attended Mass Protests

New York City coronavirus contact tracers are not asking people about their participation in mass protests as officials attempt to contain further outbreaks of the virus.

“No person will be asked proactively if they attended a protest,” a spokesman for Mayor Bill de Blasio (D.) told The City. “If a person wants to proactively offer that information, there is an opportunity for them to do so.”

Contact tracers will instead ask individuals who test positive for coronavirus to recall the other people they came into contact with, and also whether or not they live with anyone else in their homes.

Protests over the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police have seen tens of thousands of people gathered closely together in outdoor spaces, raising concerns about new outbreaks as the country begins to reopen. Public officials have urged protest attendees to get tested for the coronavirus as quickly as possible after attending protests.

Many public health officials endorsed the protests despite previous warnings about the dangers of mass gatherings. Hundreds of officials and health professionals signed an open letter endorsing the current protests while denouncing other protests against state lockdown orders. – READ MORE

