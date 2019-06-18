De Blasio not discouraged by 0% support in IA: ‘Nowhere to go but up’ (VIDEO)

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is feeling optimistic about his chances to rise from obscurity in the 2020 Democrat primary to take on President Trump, and he’s not going to let every poll get him down.

While de Blasio isn’t even provided as an option in most 2020 presidential polls, he was included in a recent poll of 600 Iowa voters and not a single one said they planned to vote for the “progressive” candidate.

Bill de Blasio: "I learned a long time ago about polling, it's not where you start, it's where you finish. Right now, I've got nowhere to go but up." pic.twitter.com/epy7ljN4JZ — The Hill (@thehill) June 17, 2019

The Hill pointed out the embarrassment Monday, providing de Blasio the opportunity to spin it into a good thing.

“One thing I learned a long time ago about polling, it’s not where you start, it’s where you finish,” de Blasio told the news site. “Right now, I’ve got nowhere to go but up.” – read more