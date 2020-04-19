De Blasio: New Yorkers can report social distancing violations by texting photos to authorities

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio told New Yorkers Saturday that they can snap smartphone photos of social distancing violations and text them to authorities and “enforcement will come” as the coronavirus shutdown remains in place across the Big Apple.

“Now it is easier than ever,” he said in a video posted to his official Twitter account. “When you see a crowd, when you see a line that’s not distanced, when you see a supermarket that’s too crowded — anything — you can report it right away so we can get help there to fix the problem.”

How do you report places that aren’t enforcing social distancing? It’s simple: just snap a photo and text it to 311-692. #AskMyMayor pic.twitter.com/WQdCcVf1Rl — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) April 18, 2020

New York City is the nation’s largest COVID-19 hotspot, with more than 131,000 confirmed cases and more than 13,000 deaths as of Saturday afternoon. That’s more than the entire state of New Jersey, which sits second to New York state in confirmed cases with more than 81,000.

There have been more than 716,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. and at least 37,659 deaths.

The city’s social distancing guidelines include standing at least 6 feet apart from other people. De Blasio announced at the end of March that people violating them could face fines of up to $500. – READ MORE

