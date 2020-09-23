De Blasio Furloughs Another 9,000 NYC Employees Due To “Massive Budget Shortfall”

One week ago, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that he will furlough himself and his City Hall staff for one week as the city weathers a budget (and everything else too) crisis.

“We’ve already had to make some tough cuts,” de Blasio announced last Wednesday. “We’re doing everything we can to stop those cuts from becoming worse.”

Blasio, his wife first lady Chirlane McCray, and nearly 500 other staff members will take a week of unpaid furlough sometime between October and March 2021. The largely symbolic move is projected to save the city $860,000. And since “symbolic” was the key word here, moments ago the socialist mayor announced that New York City would expand its week long furloughs to another 9,000 employees to save $21 million, they mayor said this morning.

All managerial and non-represented employees must take five furlough days from Oct. 1 through March, the mayor revealed. – READ MORE

