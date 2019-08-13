De Blasio Event Attracts Fifteen People

New York City mayor Bill de Blasio drew a small crowd in Iowa this weekend while pitching his presidential campaign: just 15 people, according to the New York Post.

De Blasio was one of nearly two dozen candidates who visited Iowa this weekend to attend the Iowa State Fair. At an event hosted by Iowa state senator Rob Hogg (D.), de Blasio pitched himself with the slogan, “working people first.”

“Here’s the bottom line: We have a country that’s favored the 1 percent now for literally 40 years,” he said. “The rich have gotten richer. Everybody else has been pretty much treading water.”

De Blasio met unenthusiastic response, the Post reported.