De Blasio Donor Testifies to Bribery Scheme With Mayor

A Long Island restaurateur testified under oath Thursday that he bribed New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and others to receive favorable treatment from the city.

Harendra Singh, the owner of the restaurant Water’s Edge, said he steered money to de Blasio’s campaign to deal with property matters including better terms of his lease, the New York Times reports. Singh said that on many occasions they discussed his restaurant lease and donations to de Blasio in the same conversation and that the mayor was actively working on the illegal activity.

“He made many phone calls,” Singh said about de Blasio. “His office was working very hard, from his deputy mayor to his assistant to his intergovernmental affairs person. Everyone was working.”

Singh’s testimony came during the corruption trial of former Nassau County executive Edward Mangano and former Town of Oyster Bay supervisor John Venditto. The restauranteur has pleaded guilty to bribing both of them. Mangano and Venditto are on trial for charges that include extortion, honest services fraud, and conspiracy. They may face decades in prison.

According to Singh, de Blasio requested contributions from him and, when Singh mentioned the contribution limit, the mayor told him to find a way around it. De Blasio simply said, “Listen, I don’t want to know. Just do what you have to do,” according to Singh. – READ MORE

