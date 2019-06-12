De Blasio Complains DNC Debate Qualifications Limit ‘Diversity,’ Aren’t ‘Inclusive’ (VIDEO)

Facing the possibility of failing to qualify for future primary debates, Democratic presidential candidate Bill de Blasio complained the DNC was limiting “diversity” and wasn’t “inclusive.”

The New York City mayor told NY1’s Errol Louis on Monday that while the Democratic National Committee had assured him of a spot in the summer debates, “a lot of candidates and a lot of people are concerned” about the qualifications for the September debates, which doubles the number of individual donors required to secure a spot on the stage.

“[130,000] is a huge number, and I appreciate the impulse, but I think we have to ask the question, is this going to limit the debate and limit the diversity of the field and limit the options for voters in a way that’s unhelpful?” de Blasio said. – READ MORE