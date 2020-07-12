De Blasio, Al Sharpton Help Paint ‘BLM’ Mural Outside of Trump Tower (VIDEO)

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) and Rev. Al Sharpton joined forces to send a message to President Donald Trump directly in front of one of his own buildings, Trump Tower.

De Blasio and Sharpton lead the charge in painting a mural with the words “Black Lives Matter” on Fifth Avenue, between 56th and 57th streets, in New York City.

The New York City mayor opened the initiative with a message of his own.

“We are not denigrating anything. We are liberating Fifth Avenue. We are uplifting Fifth Avenue,” de Blasio said.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Rev. Al Sharpton help paint the “Black Lives Matter” mural in front of Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue. https://t.co/bLsMQaI734 pic.twitter.com/dCx2Sy0NVo — ABC News (@ABC) July 9, 2020

He added, “Who built this city? Who built this nation and never got the acknowledgment, the recognition, the compensation? When we say black lives matter, there is no more American statement. There’s no more patriotic statement because there is no America without black America.” – READ MORE

