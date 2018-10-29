DCCC chair ‘confident’ Dems will take House, says candidates ‘connecting with the American people’

GOP rival says voters will reward robust economy instead

Rep. Ben Ray Lujan on Sunday said he’s “confident” that his Democrats will win back the House majority on Election Day, citing voter energy and the caliber of his side’s candidates.

But his Republican opposite number said the New Mexico Democrat was dreaming, pointing to a roaring economy in the homestretch to the bitterly fought mid-terms. Democrats need to flip 24 seats to retake the majority they lost in 2010, when a tea party-inspired wave delivered President Obama’s party a shellacking.

Mr. Lujan, the chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, says his side is poised to spark a wave of its own Nov. 6. He said the GOP is weak on health reform and hasn’t delivered the type of economic gains that trickle down to working-class voters.

"We built our strategy around our candidates," he told "Fox News Sunday." "Incredible men and women with records of service, many of who have served our country in the U.S. military. Former CIA officers, FBI agents who have committed their lives to keeping our country safe. And they're connecting with the American people talking about their personal stories."