DC Public School Lesson: Capitalism Caused Coronavirus

A District of Columbia public school teacher encouraged students to blame the coronavirus pandemic on racism and capitalism instead of China, according to a lesson plan obtained by the Washington Free Beacon.

Hardy Middle School teacher Caneisha Mills had her students host a “People’s Tribunal on the Coronavirus Pandemic,” whose “defendants” included racism, capitalism, and the United States government. “I wanted to … point out that the capitalist system was behind the pain, trauma, isolation, and destitution were facing,” Mills said. “Capitalism, racism, and the U.S. government left us to die.”

As part of the tribunal, students had to answer a series of leading questions about America’s coronavirus response. “How does capitalism in the United States cause crises like the coronavirus and the flu pandemic of 1918,” one worksheet asked. “If the government and capitalist system are guilty, what should be the ‘sentence’?”

The material also applauded China for its handling of the coronavirus without mentioning its authoritarian political system. China took “exactly the measures that a government should take in times of crisis,” a handout for the exercise claimed, and “donated tons of medical supplies … to the United States.”- READ MORE

