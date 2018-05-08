DC Paper Wrings Hands Over What It Calls ‘Secret’ Trump Dinner Habit

The Washington Examiner is usually known as a rather level-headed conservative-leaning periodical, not necessarily the type to buy into every latest piece of Trump-related gossip the way the likes of Vox might.

“President Trump knows best, especially if it’s at Trump-branded restaurants,” a Saturday article in the Washington Secrets section of the Examiner reads.

“Associates say that when he and his guests sit down at a Trump restaurant, he likes to order for everybody.

“He tells waiters, ‘No menus. I know what we want.’ For example at golf outings, he likes to order a mess of eggs, bacon and breads for his guests, and before playing the ninth hole, it’s hot dogs for all.”

Where to begin? Well, despite the fact that this bit of gossip appeared in the Washington Secrets column, it’s not exactly a secret.

During an interview last year, then-New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, an off-and-on Trump supporter and former primary adversary, revealed Trump had ordered for him during a meal at the White House. – READ MORE

