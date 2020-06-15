DC mayor sued over massive ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural on street to White House

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) has been sued for commissioning the giant “Black Lives Matter” mural that is near the White House. The lawsuit alleges that Bowser is a “racist,” and the mural exposes a racial bias

Last week, Bowser instructed the city’s Department of Public Works to paint “Black Lives Matter” in huge letters that spanned two blocks. The mural on 16th Street that leads directly to the White House is so enormous that it can be seen from space. The mural was painted right before a planned George Floyd protest.

Bowser also renamed a section of the street to “Black Lives Matter Plaza.”

“We want to call attention today to making sure our nation is more fair and more just and that black lives and that black humanity matter in our nation,” Bowser said.

On Wednesday, a lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia against the Democratic mayor for the massive mural.

The lawsuit was brought on by Rich Penkoski, a self-proclaimed street preacher and member of Warriors for Christ, along with Chris Sevier, a former judge advocate general, and Tex Christopher, a D.C. lobbyist. The lawsuit alleges that Bowser’s mural violated the First Amendment and 14th Amendment, as reported in The Washington Times. – READ MORE

