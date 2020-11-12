DC Mayor Doubles Down On Attending Biden Celebration, Calls It Essential

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser doubled down on attending President-elect Joe Biden’s Delaware victory speech, calling her trip “essential” during a Tuesday press conference.

Bowser’s office released an updated list of high risk states, which included Delaware, on Nov. 2, noting that “anyone coming into Washington, DC from a high-risk state (within the prior 14 days) who was traveling for non-essential activities will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days from their arrival in the District.”

Despite this order, Bowser attended the former vice president’s victory speech in his home town of Wilmington, Delaware, Deputy Mayor John Falcicchio told the Daily Caller News Foundation on Monday.

Bowser described the trip Tuesday as a “trip that I took on Saturday night to congratulate the Biden-Harris team on a historic victory and celebrate for Washingtonians what will be a change at the White House at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, and I’ve been very proud to do that,” according to video footage the mayor’s office shared with the DCNF.

“Absolutely,” she responded when a reporter asked her if her trip was essential.

“I do a lot of things to advance the interests of the District of Columbia,” Bowser said. “And some of them are formal, and some of them are informal, but all of them are necessary.”

WATCH:

Bowser’s office has previously defined “essential travel” in March as “travel related to the provision of, or access to, Essential Activities, Essential Governmental Functions, Essential Businesses, or Minimum Basic Operations, including travel to and from work to operate Essential Businesses or maintain Essential Governmental Functions.”