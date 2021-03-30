DC Mayor Deletes ‘Pre-scheduled’ Tweet On ‘Preventing Auto Thefts’ Amid Backlash Over Death Of Mohammad Anwar

Democratic Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser deleted a “pre-scheduled” tweet on “preventing auto thefts” amid backlash over the death of Uber Eats driver Mohammad Anwar.

“Auto theft is a crime of opportunity. Follow these steps to reduce the risk of your vehicle becoming a target. Remember the motto, #ProtectYourAuto,” Bowser’s official account tweeted Sunday.

The tweet came after Anwar, 66, was killed Tuesday by two girls who trying to steal his car in Washington, D.C.

The 13-year-old and 15-year-old girls were arrested Tuesday and charged with felony murder and armed carjacking with a taser, police said.

Viral video footage shows the two girls attacking the driver as he hung out of the front driver’s side of his car. The girls attempted to drive away before hitting a pole, which flipped the car over onto its side and flung Anwar out of the car.

Police arrived on the scene and found Anwar suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to a press release from the Metropolitan Police Department. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Bowser deleted her tweet about auto theft after Twitter users suggested that the tweet was victim-blaming Anwar.

“Carjackings are a senseless act of violence that risk the lives of innocent individuals, and over the course of this month, we have worked to raise awareness about a troubling increase in this violent crime, related arrests and safety tips,” a Bowser spokeswoman told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “Today’s prescheduled social media post was part of that effort and should not detract from the tragic death of Mohammad Anwar. Our thoughts and prayers remain with his family and the families of those we have lost to violence.”

Victim blaming. You keep finding new lows. — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) March 28, 2021

“Blame the victim huh,” Twitter user Jesse Hunt tweeted. “How about cracking down on perpetrators to deter this behavior?”

Muriel Bowser, the mayor of DC, sees a Pakistani immigrant murdered by black girls in cold blood and her response is: “Here’s 5 ways you can help reduce the opportunity for people to steal your car” How can you say his actions gave those girls an opportunity? That is sick https://t.co/LseqdMDT3S — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) March 28, 2021

“Uber Eats driver Muhammad Anwar was the victim of a carjacking by two teenage girls, who committed felony murder, in DC,” media strategist Gabriella Hoffman tweeted. “He died as a result of injuries. I presume this is a scheduled tweet but it’s extremely tone deaf. Bowser’s silence is deafening.”

Detective Chad Leo said in court testimony that the girls had decided to steal a car using a stun gun on Tuesday and got into Anwar’s car around 4:30pm near the Navy Yard Metro Station, according to Fox News. Anwar reportedly drove the car, with the girls inside, to Nationals Park, where he pulled over and began struggling with them.

After the car wrecked, National Guard troops pulled the two girls from the car, Fox reported.