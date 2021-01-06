DC Mayor Calls In National Guard To Help Handle Pro-Trump Protest

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser has asked the Department of Defense to activate the National Guard to help keep peace on Wednesday when thousands of President Donald Trump’s supporters are expected to gather to protest certifying the Electoral College vote.

The January 6th rally is actually a collection of several smaller rallies in addition to a semi-official Trump campaign gathering, headlined by the president. The demonstration is meant to pressure Congressional Republicans into refusing to certify Joe Biden as the winner of November’s presidential election.

Rally-goers contend that Biden won the election only through widespread vote fraud — an allegation that does not appear to be borne out by evidence. Several Republican members of Congress, both the House and the Senate, say they are prepared to refuse to certify the Electoral College vote until a 10-day “speed audit” can be conducted in states like Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Michigan.

Bowser, who did not call out the National Guard to handle planned protests outside of the White House during the Republican National Convention — protests that eventually turned violent, even targeting a sitting United States Senator — appears to believe Wednesday’s demonstration will be dangerous. – READ MORE

