DC Antifa Leader Arrested For Multiple Violent Felonies Out Of A Job At Progressive Nonprofit After His Radical Ideology Was Exposed

Washington, D.C. Antifa leader Joseph “Jose” Alcoff, also known as “Chepe,” has been out of a job working for a progressive nonprofit since December, his former employer told The Daily Caller News Foundation on Tuesday.

Alcoff was arrested in Philadelphia on Jan. 10 and charged with multiple felonies, including aggravated assault, ethnic intimidation and terroristic threats, in connection to the Antifa mob attack against two Marines in November. One of the Marines, Alejandro Godinez, testified in December that he shouted “I’m Mexican” at the mob, which allegedly led the attackers to call him a “spic” and “wetback.”

TheDCNF’s reporting on Alcoff’s fanatical personas, “Chepe” and “Jose Martin,” and his connection to violent Antifa groups were integral factors leading to his arrest, according to an affidavit filed in his case.

TheDCNF unmasked Alcoff on Dec. 18, but his former employer, Americans for Financial Reform (AFR), ignored numerous requests for comment in the ensuing six weeks inquiring whether it was aware of Alcoff’s extreme and violent rhetoric or if it planned on taking any action in regards to the radical’s statements.

Instead, AFR attempted to obscure references to Alcoff on its website on Dec. 19, only to reverse the modifications less than an hour after TheDCNF caught onto the changes.

As campaign manager for AFR, Alcoff was quoted in press releases from Democratic Sens. Dianne Feinstein of California and Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, appeared at an event with Democratic Rep. Don Beyer of Virginia outside the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in March and has been pictured alongside Ohio Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown and California Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters.