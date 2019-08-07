Dayton Mayor Encourages Trump Protests When Trump Pays His Respects To Shooting Victims

The mayor of Dayton, Ohio, encouraged her constituents to protest the arrival of President Donald Trump when he travels to the city to pay his respects to the victims of a recent mass shooting.

“I have lots of protesters all the time and even my friends protest me from time to time, so I’m glad that they’re using their right to give free speech comment,” Democratic mayor Nan Whaley told reporters on Tuesday. “Look, I know that made this bed and he’s got to lie in it.”

“His rhetoric has been painful for many in our community,” she continued. “I think the people should stand up and say they’re not happy if they’re not happy that he’s coming.”

Whaley’s comments come on the heels of a mass shooting that occurred in Dayton over the weekend. A gunman took the lives of nine people and injured more than 30 others after he opened fire on a crowd outside of a bar early Sunday morning. – READ MORE