Days away from Winter Olympics, U.S. Olympic Committee worries Team USA isn’t diverse enough

With the opening ceremonies for the 2018 Winter Olympics just three days away, the United States Olympic Committee worries the U.S. team is not diverse enough.

The U.S. is sending the largest team ever to a Winter Games: 243 athletes. It’s the most diverse team the U.S. has ever sent to a Winter Games, but it still isn’t enough.

In all, only 10 members of this year’s team are black and 11 are Asian, according to USA Today. The team also includes the first two openly gay American athletes.

In 2016, 23 percent of Team USA was black while just 4 percent of this year’s team is black.

Jason Thompson, the Olympic Committee’s director of diversity and inclusion, told the Washington Post the Olympic Committee is committed to ensuring Team USA is as diverse as possible.

“We’re not quite where we want to be. I think full-on inclusion has always been a priority of Team USA. I think everybody’s always felt it should represent every American,” he said. – READ MORE

The father of an American student who was imprisoned in North Korea and later died upon his return to the United States will attend the 2018 Olympics Opening Ceremonies alongside Vice President Mike Pence.

Fred Warmbier — the father of the late Otto Warmbier — will travel to Pyeongchang, South Korea as a guest of the vice president, who is leading America’s Winter Olympic delegation, according to The Washington Post.

Pence’s stop in South Korea is part of a five-day trip to Asia. The vice president is also planning to visit Japan.

As for Warmbier — he and his wife Cindy both attended President Donald Trump’s first ever State of the Union address last week as guests of first lady Melania Trump. – READ MORE

President Trump spoke with the leaders of South Korea and Japan on Friday as the region prepares for the start of the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea next week, the White House said.

Both conversations focused primarily on North Korean aggression. The Trump administration has stepped up its warnings to North Korea in recent weeks ahead of the games in South Korea, which will bring thousands of spectators and athletes from around the world into the backyard of Kim Jong Un’s increasingly provocative regime.

“President Donald J. Trump spoke today with President Moon Jae-in of the Republic of Korea to wish him and the Korean people a successful Winter Olympic Games,” the White House said in a readout of Trump’s call to the South Korean president on Friday.

“The two leaders discussed the importance of improving the human rights situation in North Korea and underscored their commitment to work together on this issue,” the White House said. “President Trump also reiterated his commitment to addressing the trade imbalance between the two countries.” – READ MORE

Ji Seong-Ho, a North Korean dissident, held up his crutches during the State of the Union address Tuesday when the young man was recognized by President Donald Trump.

During the speech, Trump told Seong-Ho’s story as it relates to the “ominous nature” of the North Korean “regime.” – READ MORE