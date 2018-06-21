Days After Occupy Advocates Violence Against ICE, Another Twitter User Doxxes Agents

Members of the agency that helps protect America from illegal immigration now find themselves under attack from extremists opposed to the policies of President Donald Trump.

On Tuesday, a Twitter post from a user identified as Sam Lavigne shared personal information on employees of the Immigrations and Customs Enforcement culled from LinkedIn. However, the Medium platform the user linked to has been deleted, according to Fox News.

I scraped LinkedIn for people that work for ICE: https://t.co/MJuuyMeAal — Sam Lavigne (@sam_lavigne) June 19, 2018

The attack on ICE employees came days after Occupy Wall Street posted a tweet with an infographic that explained how to kill an ICE agent.

Although the link Lavigne posted did not work, a Twitter account that said it was the “nebraska antifa” tweeted a link that as of Wednesday morning was working. – READ MORE

