Day After Super Bowl, Police called to Rob Gronkowski's Foxborough home for Bizarre burglary

Police are investigating after they were called to Rob Gronkowski’s home in Foxborough for a reported burglary.

Call logs from the Foxborough Police Department indicate offcers were called to his street for a burglary.

The scene is at a home just a few miles from Gillette Stadium.

Officers were seen by a Boston 25 News photographer inside the garage and home. Gronkowski also appeared at the front door briefly but did not say anything.

