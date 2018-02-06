Security Sports
Day After Super Bowl, Police called to Rob Gronkowski’s Foxborough home for Bizarre burglary
Police are investigating after they were called to Rob Gronkowski’s home in Foxborough for a reported burglary.
Call logs from the Foxborough Police Department indicate offcers were called to his street for a burglary.
The scene is at a home just a few miles from Gillette Stadium.
Officers were seen by a Boston 25 News photographer inside the garage and home. Gronkowski also appeared at the front door briefly but did not say anything.
#breaking @FoxboroughPD respond to call of a #burglary at home of #patriots star @RobGronkowski #boston25news w/exclusive info and video right now on air. #foxboro #gronkowski pic.twitter.com/qWO7e3Fx45
— KEN DONNELLY (@Boston25Ken) February 6, 2018
Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!
Police are investigating after they were called to Rob Gronkowski's home in Foxborough for a reported burglary. Breaking details on Boston 25 News.