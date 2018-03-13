Day care worker gets 21 years for drugging kids to go to tanning salon, CrossFit

The operator of the Little Giggles day care center in Bend, Oregon, had a rule: Parents couldn’t drop off or collect their children between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

That was the period January Neatherlin referred to as “nap time”—and when she headed out to go tanning and to CrossFit. The 32-year-old was sentenced Friday to just north of 21 years in prison after pleading guilty to 11 counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment and one count of third-degree assault.

Per court documents, Neatherlin would give the children in her care the sleep aid melatonin and then take off. Her misdeeds didn’t end there: the daycare was an illegal one, and she was not a registered nurse, though she told parents otherwise.

The Oregonian reports the scheme unraveled after an ex-boyfriend and ex-roommate tipped off police, who began tracking Neatherlin a year ago. They observed her exiting the house on two occasions, leaving alone seven kids, ages 6 months to 4 years, reports the Bend Bulletin.- READ MORE

