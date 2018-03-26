Day after US student-led gun control marches, Pope Francis urges young people to ‘keep shouting’

Pope Francis on Sunday opened Holy Week services leading up to Easter by urging young people to “keep shouting” and not let “older generations” silence them.

His comments came one day after hundreds of thousands of students and others across the nation marched in support of stricter gun control laws. The movement is being led by survivors from the mass killing in February that left 17 dead at a Florida high school.

A key leader of the movement is Marjory Stoneman Douglas High student David Hogg. Hogg, a founder of the group Never Again MSD, has led and inspired the speeches and actions by other young people. Some of his comments have been riddled with profanity, and he has referred to adults as “old a** parents,” “pathetic f***ers” and “sh***y” people.

“The temptation to silence young people has always existed,” Francis said in the homily of a mass, Reuters reported. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1