David Holmes Testifies He Was ‘Deeply Disappointed’ with Donald Trump Ukraine Call

State Department staffer David Holmes testified Thursday he was displeased with President Donald Trump’s policy toward Ukraine.

Holmes specified he was not on the July 25th call with Russian President Volodymyr Zelensky, but he was alarmed Trump ignored the “interagency” agenda set by Ukraine.

“Upon reading the transcript, I was deeply disappointed to see that the President raised none of what I understood to be our

interagency agreed-upon foreign policy priorities in Ukraine and instead raised the Biden/Burisma investigation,” he said, during his opening statement at the public impeachment hearing in the House Intelligence Committee.

Holmes first joined the State Department under former President George W. Bush and also worked in former President Barack Obama’s administration before joining his post in Ukraine under President Trump. – READ MORE