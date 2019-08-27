David Hogg wants his corpse laid outside NRA headquarters if he is shot and killed

Hogg has been a gun control activist since surviving the mass murder at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in February 2018. He said he wants his death to be used to advance the gun control cause.

In the event I am killed, organize, mobilize and get the Peace Plan passed and put my body on the NRAs doorstep in Fairfax, VA — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) August 26, 2019

"If I die from gun violence I want my photo published, there will be those that say you are politicizing tragedy — They are wrong, not doing anything to stop it this (sic) violence is politicizing tragedy. #MyLastShot," Hogg wrote on Twitter. "In the event I am killed, organize, mobilize and get the Peace Plan passed and put my body on the NRA's doorstep in Fairfax, VA."