    David Hogg to ‘Old’ Nancy Pelosi: ‘Move the F**k off the Plate and Let Us Take Control’

    Posted on by
    Activist David Hogg Talks Of His Generation Of Gun Controllers In A Nymag Cover Story, Then Thinks Of Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-ca) And Says, “move The F**k Off The Plate And Let Us Take Control.”

    NYMag indicates Hogg is wearied by the “old” Democrats who keep hanging onto their offices. He mentioned Pelosi in particular, and said pointedly, “Nancy Pelosi is old.”

    Hogg often employs the word “narcissistic” to describe himself. He and fellow student gun control activists just wrapped up their summer bus tour, which focused on registering new gun control voters and pressuring Congress to pass more gun laws. While many students rode on the bus, NYMag explained that Hogg often rode separate: “Hogg, in fact, was frequently not on the bus but traveling separately in a black SUV accompanied by bodyguards. If he were a politician, one of the staffers told me, the intensity of interest in him would merit 24-hour Secret Service surveillance.” – READ MORE

    For her birthday, California Democratic Congresswomen Maxine Waters made a wish that anyone following her public remarks over the last year and a half could’ve easily predicted: that Trump would be impeached.

    To make sure that she wasn’t under any illusion that he had somehow magically been swept out of office, Trump tweeted a happy birthday to the left-wing congresswoman, whom he mockingly described as “the leader of the Democratic Party.”

    In response, the embattled official leader of the House Democrats, Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, tried her hand at some trolling directed at Trump, who she suggested was only targeting Waters because she “strikes fear” into his heart.

    Activist David Hogg talks of gun controllers then thinks of Nancy Pelosi and says, "Move the f**k off the plate and let us take control."

