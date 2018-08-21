David Hogg to ‘Old’ Nancy Pelosi: ‘Move the F**k off the Plate and Let Us Take Control’

NYMag indicates Hogg is wearied by the “old” Democrats who keep hanging onto their offices. He mentioned Pelosi in particular, and said pointedly, “Nancy Pelosi is old.”

Parkland Student David Hogg Calls for New Dem Leadership in NY Mag Cover Story: ‘Pelosi is Old’ https://t.co/Nmoiudrsa6 pic.twitter.com/Uf195MfujC — Mediaite (@Mediaite) August 20, 2018

Hogg often employs the word "narcissistic" to describe himself. He and fellow student gun control activists just wrapped up their summer bus tour, which focused on registering new gun control voters and pressuring Congress to pass more gun laws. While many students rode on the bus, NYMag explained that Hogg often rode separate: "Hogg, in fact, was frequently not on the bus but traveling separately in a black SUV accompanied by bodyguards. If he were a politician, one of the staffers told me, the intensity of interest in him would merit 24-hour Secret Service surveillance."

For her birthday, California Democratic Congresswomen Maxine Waters made a wish that anyone following her public remarks over the last year and a half could’ve easily predicted: that Trump would be impeached.

To make sure that she wasn’t under any illusion that he had somehow magically been swept out of office, Trump tweeted a happy birthday to the left-wing congresswoman, whom he mockingly described as “the leader of the Democratic Party.”

Happy Birthday to the leader of the Democrat Party, Maxine Waters! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 15, 2018

In response, the embattled official leader of the House Democrats, Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, tried her hand at some trolling directed at Trump, who she suggested was only targeting Waters because she “strikes fear” into his heart.

Happy birthday to my friend and colleague @RepMaxineWaters. You are a strong, courageous and dedicated role model who knows how to get the job done. And that strikes fear in the heart of @realDonaldTrump. pic.twitter.com/a5wyMd9wX7 — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) August 15, 2018

