    David Hogg makes a bizarre claim about AR-15s, and gets slapped down over it

    The vocal gun control activist was responding to a video from the congressional hearings for the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court when he made the odd statement.

    “The effective range of an AR-15 is 1,600 feet for comparison your typical handgun is 75 feet if you’re shooting somebody from 1,600 feet away you’re not defending yourself…,” he tweeted, “… you’re hunting.”

    “People most certainly do use the AR-15 to defend themselves and others,” responded Stephen Gutowksi of the Free Beacon, and provided examples.

    One was from Oswego, near Chicago, where a man stopped a knife attack by threatening the attacker with his AR-15.

    “He was a half a breath away from getting his head blown off and he knew that,” Dave Thomas said. “That’s why he put the knife down.” – READ MORE

    Student gun control advocates and one of the survivors of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting are finishing a 50-mile, four-day march in Massachusetts to the headquarters of gun manufacturer Smith & Wesson.

    The group is gathering outside company headquarters Sunday in Springfield.

    The marchers have condemned Smith & Wesson for making the rifle used in the February mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. The group wants the company to donate $5 million to gun violence research. – READ MORE

    Left-wing activist David Hogg received an embarrassing fact check this week after making up a new baseless conspiracy theory, suggesting that the National Rifle Association was manipulating Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

    Not only is there zero evidence to support Hogg’s claim, the very premise of his claim — that the NRA is trying to increase “record low” gun sales — is a complete lie.

    READ MORE

