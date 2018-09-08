David Hogg makes a bizarre claim about AR-15s, and gets slapped down over it

The vocal gun control activist was responding to a video from the congressional hearings for the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court when he made the odd statement.

“The effective range of an AR-15 is 1,600 feet for comparison your typical handgun is 75 feet if you’re shooting somebody from 1,600 feet away you’re not defending yourself…,” he tweeted, “… you’re hunting.”

“People most certainly do use the AR-15 to defend themselves and others,” responded Stephen Gutowksi of the Free Beacon, and provided examples.

One was from Oswego, near Chicago, where a man stopped a knife attack by threatening the attacker with his AR-15.

“He was a half a breath away from getting his head blown off and he knew that,” Dave Thomas said. “That’s why he put the knife down.” – READ MORE

Student gun control advocates and one of the survivors of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting are finishing a 50-mile, four-day march in Massachusetts to the headquarters of gun manufacturer Smith & Wesson.

The group is gathering outside company headquarters Sunday in Springfield.

The marchers have condemned Smith & Wesson for making the rifle used in the February mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. The group wants the company to donate $5 million to gun violence research. – READ MORE

Left-wing activist David Hogg received an embarrassing fact check this week after making up a new baseless conspiracy theory, suggesting that the National Rifle Association was manipulating Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

So we can’t -afford textbooks for our children

-regularly fund inner-city schools

-pay our teachers a livable salary

-have free public college Yet, we can arm teachers sounds like the @NRA is pulling strings to increase gun sales in a record low year. https://t.co/Ca8NbMCpyk — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) August 24, 2018

Not only is there zero evidence to support Hogg’s claim, the very premise of his claim — that the NRA is trying to increase “record low” gun sales — is a complete lie.

There have been about 1 million more FBI background checks, the most reliable indicator of gun sales, this year than last year and this year is on pace to be the second-best in the history of NICS. So, no, gun sales are not experiencing a record low year. https://t.co/3TuvrVnvOu — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) August 24, 2018

Here's the FBI report that shows the number of checks every month since NICS began. For a number of reasons, NICS check numbers are not a one-to-one representation of gun sales but nearly every sale of a new gun and many used sales require a NICS check. https://t.co/ajfqxG16C1 — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) August 24, 2018

– READ MORE