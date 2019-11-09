David Hogg: Let’s Buy the NRA’s HQ Now Democrats Control Virginia

Activist David Hogg celebrated Democrats’s sweeping victories in the Virginia legislature by suggesting he and his fellow gun controllers should now buy NRA headquarters and turn it into a gun control museum.

NRA headquarters are located in Fairfax, Virginia.

The NRA just lost their home state. Next we buy their HQ and turn it into a national gun violence prevention memorial. #JusticeWillWin — David Hogg text VOTE to 954-954 (@davidhogg111) November 6, 2019

Hogg’s tweet comes the morning after Democrats won control of both chambers of the Virginia legislature, and did so at a time when Democrat Gov. Ralph Northam is pushing myriad gun control proposals.

Northam began pushing universal background checks, a one-handgun-a-month purchase limit, and a ban on fire suppressors, following the May 31, 2019, Virginia Beach shooting. The catch with Northam’s proposed controls is that they would not have prevented or even hindered the Virginia Beach attack. – READ MORE