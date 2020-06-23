David Harris Jr.: Movement to Tear Down Statues Is ‘Anti-Everything that Is Our Country’

The movement to topple statues goes against everything America stands for, Black Voices for Trump Advisory Board member David Harris Jr. said Saturday.

“For one, it exposes that the movement was never about black lives. It had nothing whatsoever to do with black lives,” he told Breitbart News at President Trump’s rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Harris Jr. continued: So the fact that this movement now, where they’re defaming statues, they’ve desecrated Abraham Lincoln’s statue, George Washington’s statue, Christopher Columbus statue, Saint Serra, I think it is in San Francisco, that started the first nine missions in California. He’s holding a cross, they yanked it down. It’s anti-Christ, it’s anti-America, it’s anti-everything that is our country, and it’s a Marxist agenda and every single one of them should be thrown in jail.

In San Francisco Friday, protesters pulled down statues of St. Junipero Serra, former President Ulysses S. Grant, and a 131-year-old statue of Francis Scott Key, who wrote “The Star-Spangled Banner,” according to Breitbart News. – READ MORE

