Dave Chappelle pities ‘poor white’ Trump voters in new Netflix special

Dave Chappelle admits to feeling sorry for the “poor white” population who voted for Trump in a new comedy routine.

Chappelle will return to the small screen with a new stand-up special, “Equanimity,” set to stream on Netflix December 31, with a segment dedicated to his sympathy for “poor white” Trump voters.

In the routine, the comedian explained that he spoke with several Trump supporters in that demographic while in line to vote last year, and they told him they were voting for the now president because he was going to fight for them.

Chappelle then says in the bit: “I’m standing there, thinking in my mind, ‘You dumb motherf—ers. You are poor. He’s fighting for me.’’’

The comedian goes on to compliment the group of people he spoke with, calling them “decent folk,” but called their comments about Trump “naive, poor, white-people things.” – READ MORE

