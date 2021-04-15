Daunte Wright accused of choking and robbing woman at gunpoint, had arrest warrant

Daunte Wright, the 20-year-old Black man shot by a police officer in a Minneapolis suburb Sunday afternoon, had an open warrant for his arrest related to an aggravated armed robbery attempt when he was killed, according to court records.

Wright and another man, identified as Emajay Maurice Driver, a high school acquaintance, had both been charged with first-degree aggravated robbery in a December 2019 incident in Osseso, Minnesota, Hennepin County District Court documents obtained by Fox News show.

According to the documents, Wright and Driver went to a party at an apartment in the 600 block of North Oaks Drive in Osseo – about 5 miles from Brooklyn Center, where Wright was fatally shot.

Around 2:30 a.m., two women at the home told Wright and Driver they needed to leave, but the two men said they did not have a ride, the documents say. The women reportedly allowed Wright and Driver to spend the night.

In the morning, one of the two women left the apartment to get $820 in cash to pay the other for rent. After paying the rent, she left for work.

As Wright and Driver were waiting for their rides, the other woman who stayed behind said Wright allegedly blocked the door, preventing her from leaving. Wright then allegedly pulled a black handgun “with silver trim out from either his right waistband or his right coat pocket,” pointed it at the woman and demanded the $820, the court documents say.- READ MORE

