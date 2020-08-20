Daughter Whose Dad Died From COVID-19 Claims: ‘His Only Preexisting Condition Was Trusting Trump’

A woman whose father died from COVID-19 blamed President Donald Trump for her father’s death during the Democratic National Convention on Monday night, saying that “His only pre-existing condition was trusting Donald Trump.”

Kristin Urquiza suggested that her dad contracted the disease at an Arizona karaoke bar in May “after the stay-at-home order was lifted.”

“My dad’s… only preexisting condition was trusting Donald Trump, and for that he paid with his life,” says, Kristin Urquiza, a woman whose 65-year old father died of coronavirus alone in the ICU days after visiting a karaoke bar. #DemConvention https://t.co/iCdKspTqf7 pic.twitter.com/TienBxyy4I — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) August 18, 2020

“He had faith in Donald Trump,” Urquiza said. “He voted for him, listened to him, believed him and his mouthpieces when they said that coronavirus was under control and going to disappear, that it was OK to end social distancing rules before it was safe, and that if you had no underlying health conditions you’d probably be fine.” – READ MORE

