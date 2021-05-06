Data Shows April Marks The 13th Straight Month Of Record Gun Sales

The National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), the firearms industry trade association, on Monday released adjusted data on the National Instant Criminal Background Check System’s (NICS) statistics, which provide insight into the number of Americans purchasing firearms. According to the data, April was the 13th straight month of record firearm sales.

NSSF adjusted numbers pull out the number of background checks used for concealed carry permits and rechecks to isolate the number of checks used for firearm purchases and transfers.

According to the NSSF’s adjusted data, 1.694 million background checks took place in April, a 0.9% increase over April 2020.

Interestingly enough, there was a 21.1% increase in unadjusted NICS numbers over April 2020. Last month, 3.48 million total background checks were completed, compared to 2.87 million in 2020. That means there was a 21% increase in the number of Americans who are carrying a firearm, particularly with a concealed carry permit.

The NSSF attributes the sky-high numbers to two factors.

“Americans are buying firearms for concerns for personal safety and for White House and Congressional efforts to limit and deny the ability to purchase certain firearms,” NSSF’s Director of Public Affairs, Mark Oliva, said in a statement. “The continued gun control statements by President Biden, many of which have been fact-checked and debunked as false, are driving sales.” – READ MORE

