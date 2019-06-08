Data: Average of 124K Anchor Babies Born in U.S. This Year So Far

An average of about 124,000 children of illegal aliens, commonly referred to as “anchor babies,” have been born in the United States this year thus far, analysis of Census Bureau data concludes.

In the first five months of 2019, about 124,000 children of illegal aliens were born on U.S. soil, thus solidifying their permanent American citizenship due to the nation’s birthright citizenship policy. The total derives from a Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) analysis of Census Bureau data, which reveals that, on average, about 300,000 anchor babies are born in the country every year, with nearly 25,000 anchor babies born every month.

The Supreme Court has never explicitly ruled that the children of illegal aliens must be granted birthright citizenship and many legal scholars dispute the idea.

The children of illegal aliens, after being granted birthright citizenship, are able to anchor their illegal alien and non-citizen parents in the U.S. and eventually are allowed to bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the country through the legal immigration process known as "chain migration."