Entertainment Politics
DASH TO DC: Stacey Dash Files Papers for Congressional Run in California
Hollywood, eat your heart out.
Stacey Dash is running for Congress, if FEC records are any indication that is.
A staunch Conservative, Dash filed her paperwork today for a Congressional run in California.
Dash’s FEC filings can be found here.
This story is developing.
GOP actress Stacey Dash files FEC paperwork for CA House district 44 –> https://t.co/gpveakIOnL @CQnow
— Kate Ackley Zeller (@kackleyZ) February 26, 2018