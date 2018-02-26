DASH TO DC: Stacey Dash Files Papers for Congressional Run in California

Hollywood, eat your heart out.

Stacey Dash is running for Congress, if FEC records are any indication that is.

A staunch Conservative, Dash filed her paperwork today for a Congressional run in California.

Dash’s FEC filings can be found here.

This story is developing.

GOP actress Stacey Dash files FEC paperwork for CA House district 44 –> https://t.co/gpveakIOnL @CQnow — Kate Ackley Zeller (@kackleyZ) February 26, 2018

