DA’s OFFICE: Vegas Sheriff is FBI Puppet Covering Up Evidence of Second Shooter in Las Vegas Investigation

Posted on by
Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo is not telling the truth about the facts uncovered since the mass shooting in Las Vegas that killed 58 and wounded well over 500 people, according to a high-ranking insider from the Clark County District Attorney’s Office.

“Lombardo is a politician and that is all he is,” the DA insider said. “He’s doing and saying what the FBI is telling him and the majority of it makes no sense to anyone who has conducted criminal investigations for any length of time.

“You have to understand the FBI in Las Vegas only takes, they never give anything and this includes information. It is the same with the way they treat the DA’s office and Metro (Las Vegas Police).”

Las Vegas is the county seat of Clark County. Its court system and law enforcement investigations are normally separate from federal court and the FBI.

The DA insider said Aaron Rouse who heads the FBI in Las Vegas reports directly to FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe who is running point on the Las Vegas shooting probe. Rouse, who for years worked under McCabe in the Bureau’s Counterintelligence Division in D.C., was appointed to the Las Vegas post by ex-FBI director James Comey in 2016.

According to the Las Vegas source, Rouse’s FBI has discounted most of the intelligence and evidence found by investigators outside the bureau, including LVMPD as well as solid evidence pinpointed by investigators working with the county DA’s office.

Some of this evidence deals with forensic proof that a second shooter may have opened fire on the concert goers, the law enforcement source said.

When pressed for details on what specifically Lombardo and the FBI are covering up, the DA insider said local investigators, as well as retired law enforcement officers who have volunteered their expertise since the shootings, uncovered fairly impressive forensic evidence that an additional shooter was likely firing from a location closer to the concert crowd than shooter Stephen Paddock’s deadly perch at the Mandalay Bay.

Paddock, the DA insider said, was firing rounds from approximately 400 yards away from the concert from the 32nd floor on Mandalay Bay. The law enforcement source said investigators turned over proof to the FBI that a second shooter was firing from inside a perimeter of approximately 215 yards.

Not only was that intelligence never shared with the public, the investigative leads garnered by Vegas-linked personnel have not been pursued by over 100 FBI agents working the Las Vegas investigation.

The DA insider did not say there is definitively a second shooter but there is very strong evidence which points to that and it has been ignored by the FBI. Certain forensics, the source said, “don’t lie.”

“To my knowledge, the FBI never searched the perimeter for (shell) casings or examined video from the limited number of businesses in that 200 to 235 yard area they were provided on a silver platter,” the sources said. “What you’re seeing instead is very political. This city will change forever because of this and the sheriff is playing politics.

“He’ll probably run for Congress next.”

Lombardo did not return requests for comment.

-30-

  • xbonesny

    Well since Sessions hasn’t recused himself from this investigation….YET, maybe he should fire McCabe and all appointees from Comey’s time, and clean house at the FBI

  • GiveMeLiberty

    Isn’t it more likely the FBI is taking the lead and not only telling but requiring the sheriff to stick to their narrative. The LVP may be corrupt but we already know for sure that the FBI has become a politically corrupt organization by what they have done with the Clintons under Comey and others.

  • j-king

    Reading that FBI Agent Aaron Rouse, in addition to being appointed by Comey and reporting directly to McCabe, is John Podesta’s son-in-law.

  • wrunamuk

    What about the video from the taxi driver that featured muzzle flashes coming from the 6th floor center of Mandalay Bay? Has this been discredited? Has it been addressed at all?

  • Jon-Michael DeBona

    That has been debunked. Podesta’s son-in-law is Gordon Rouse.

  • Jeff Pansini

    If the FBI is involved, I’ll place my bet on the CIA carried out the sick plan without remorse. Why aren’t the bullets recovered from the victims yet?

  • Jon-Michael DeBona

    It was a flashing light. I think it was debunked the next day.

  • Sarge

    I don’t know all the facts but something is not kosher with this investigation. It stinks.

  • wrunamuk

    OK – I didn’t hear that. The video sure did seem pretty conclusive as the sound seemed to match visual but since I haven’t seen any further questioning on it, I’ll go with debunked.

  • Wanda B Wright

    100% agree. The American citizens will never trust the FBI again unless that swamp is drained. That includes Mueller and his tax draining waste of time investigation.

  • liberty4all

    The evidence for the second shooter, that I believe this article refers to, is the following forensic audio analysis.

  • liberty4all

    I believe that Paddock was a FBI plant, and part of a sting operation that went bad. Now the feds are trying to avoid the opprobrium.

  • liberty4all

    There’s a good possibility that there was a shooter near the top of the Delano. There’s a light that comes on just as the shooting starts and goes off about a second after the shooting stops. You can’t really see flashes, but a light may have been used to hide them.

  • liberty4all

    Not the son-in-law, but appointed by Comey and Obama, and a counterintelligence expert. “Counterintelligence” (countering intelligence and logic) seems to be what we are dealing with.

  • Carolingian

    The FBI is behind the attack on America it’s time to fight back.

  • Gregory W West

    The FBI automatically becomes involved in the case involving a federal matter of significance or if it is a high profile case. Mass murder is a federal matter, particularly if it may involve terrorism. This has been happening since at least the 1930s. It doesn’t assume control of the case, it forms a task force to assist local law enforcement with capabilities it possesses. A bill was passed in December 2012 allowing federal agents to help probe mass killings. It passed in the House of Representatives under Republican control and the US Senate under Democratic control. The law is known as Investigative Assistance for Violent Crime Act of 2012. You can read it here: https://www.congress.gov/112/plaws/publ265/PLAW-112publ265.pdf

  • IMO

    Kudos to True Pundit this is bombshell insider info. I post your link every where I can.

  • Robert B
  • Pink Deer

    It is highly suspicious that they said there were 10-18 guns in the hotel room, then they said 16 guns and that held for several days, and now there are 23 guns. It is a hotel room! How hard is it to count guns? This isn’t rocket science, are guns multiplying or popping out of the woodwork? To me this reeks of coverup.

    Only explanation is they were stalling for time, meanwhile planting guns to match the multiple bullet types/calipers found in victims. They need to make sure there is an exact match between guns and bullets to dispel the multiple shooter theory!

  • Blue Jeannie

    OMG you may be right. Makes sense

  • TXMomof2

    See this video by the Health Ranger he uses the science of sound and physics to prove there was a second shooter closer in.

  • joepatton

    Here’s a story that will open your eyes.
    Police in vegas LOOKING FOR CO-CONSPIRATOR, while at the same time parroting the “lone gunman” story…. (advanced to the key part)….

    https://youtu.be/14O84XTJ46k?t=505

  • joepatton

  • SouthernChick15

    Yep, I had heard that somewhere. Steve P. had not planned on dying in that room or his vehicle wouldn’t have been full of explosive contents. Seems like there would have been a continuation of mayhem and death, maybe dying while driving his truck into those tanks on the other side of concert venue or on the airport’s runway. Who knows! But, I believe something else was coming.

  • SouthernChick15

    Guess they want the citizens to not fear and go about their business finding the 2nd shooter or conspirator! That’s would they would say!

  • bb

    By what logic he would carry 23 guns for shooting?? Maybe 2 or 3 but no way 23! One would rather bring loads of ammunition, why bother to carry 23 guns for single shooter?!
    Makes no sense

  • Lichen Craig

    This article has one good point, and a bunch of inane ones. Lombardo may be lying, but it isn’t because he wants to. After all, he was the one who within a few days, snapped to the press corps that “you’d have to be stupid to think he did this alone”. Then a few days later, he walked it back. He was obviously being told to. He isn’t smart enough or tough enough to be plotting or “running for Congress”. Please. Now all that said, there is something weird going on in Las Vegas. The many conspiracy theories of multiple shooters are mostly hooey, and show a lack of understanding of ballistics, including a phenom called ‘slap-back’ – simply the echoing of automatic gun fire in an urban setting, as the sound bounces off buildings. I would like to know exactly who believes in this second gunman theory, what their qualifications are, and why they believe it. It is odd that 100 FBI agents have not been able to solve this by now, and all the inconsistencies in their narrative really give one pause. The Newsweek article with interview with an internat. recognized terrorism expert, was super revealing. I happen to believe it’s ISIS, and that article explained a lot of the questions I had, including why the FBI would mislead the public about it.

  • Lichen Craig

    Now that’s just silly. You don’t even know what has been recovered. There is no reason on earth the freaking CIA would be involved here. Good grief. All the armchair quarterbacking is just ridiculous.

  • Lichen Craig

    LOL! Yeah, someone turned on their light when they heard shooting! Good grief.

  • hal8196

    Comey’a antics showed me just how corrupt the FBI is….

  • hungryHippo

    Ok, so if this is all true, WHY would they do this? You’re basically saying they DON’T want to solve this case, right? WHY?

  • hungryHippo

    OMG, ‘you may be right’! OMG! But WHY, WHY THE FUCK would they cover something up? Every kook on the Internet is saying COVERUP! But no one says WHY. Jesus, this is infuriating.

  • jim NY

    Way past time.

  • Robert O’Shea

    It’s Obama and we know it

  • drummie

    have you ever fired a full auto weapon and experienced the heat build up problems? multiple weapons required to pull this off.

  • Robert O’Shea

    It’s Obama and his Shadow government

  • Robert O’Shea

    Capture each and every one of those that work for the FBI. Then waterboard them until they talk. Period

  • Robert O’Shea

    Worse yet, he’s been seen in Atlantic city playing cards. Video proves it’s im.

  • Robert O’Shea

    Perhaps you don’t know all the clandestine operations they perform. Please do your research before you make a decision.

  • Robert O’Shea

    Don’t. It was real.

  • Robert O’Shea

    Your asking why? George Soros give you a clue. Gun grab. We would be in a world of shit had Clinton got elected.

  • Robert O’Shea

    Comey, can’t be trusted. He set people in places to mislead the intire Trump administration. Get with the program eh.

  • jim

    the criminally corrupt FBI wont investigate A second shooter because it was most likely one of their own doing the shooting look how these corrupt bastards protected the moslems in texas who tried to kill Pam Geller at the draw mohamhead contest they knew the moslems were going to try to kill people at that contest and did NOTHING the FBI has become AMERICAS PUBLIC ENEMY NUMBER ONE

  • jim

    Definitely with a bumpstock the gun would get so hot that after 1-2 clips it would most likely jam and he would need to use a different weapon

  • jim

    the CIA had no problem killing President Kennedy a few unarmed civilians aint gone be a problem

  • jim

    it was discredited because no broken windows were found on and other floor of the mandalay bay

  • disqus_NvLm0CMU3j

    Lying to the public is SOP for the FBI…BUT…Abetting the criminals that carried out many of these so called ‘mass shootings ..IS a CRIME fostered by the FBI…and LOCAL law enforcement….THAT is where AG Sessions should start…….Politicizing EVERYTHING in this country MUST cease….and this event would be a very good place to START….the public has done the investigation and the CRIMINALS have been EXPOSED….’get’er going Sessions….or you too are ABETTING the criminals….imho

  • bb

    So according to your logic, military forces should carry dozen of guns ?! Yes they get hot, so what ? It’s made to fire and unload multiple times.
    And yes I did, I was soldier for
    About 4 years

  • BT

    I have, and to date there have been no reports of a full auto weapon on the premises. Do you have information on the shooting that has not yet been released?

  • BT

    The theory of the bump stock being the main premise has already been debunked by audio examination. In the first volley there were more than 80 rounds fired, but the second was 108, and yet what has so far been released has only shown 30 round magazines. How did the gunman shoot continuously 108 times with a 30 round mag, and if they claim he was using two guns at once, then how does one fire a bump stock 1 handed as it requires two to perform the action required?

  • LTC. Bill Kilgore

    Trump should declare the entire agency a compromised, corrupted and ruined to the core institution and disband it, with a pen stroke. We have like a dozen intelligence agencies. We can afford to cut one loose and from a proper one, with checks set in place to prevent it ever being a political tool again. At this point, they look as bad as the former soviet KGB.

  • LTC. Bill Kilgore

    not to mention bump stocks suck, are difficult to fire a good burst with, even with practice, are wildly inaccurate, and almost impossible to sustain a very long burst with like you hear on the videos. That was a full automatic weapon, a SAW by my ears, not a AR15 with a Bump stock.

  • LTC. Bill Kilgore

    in the pics of the hotel room, I see a 40 round extended magazine in the magazine well of one weapon, which still isn’t going to get a 108 rounds off. Even if he had a 100 round snail drum, that wouldn’t do it.

  • LTC. Bill Kilgore

    many of them are Muslims and sympathizers.

  • Dan P

    The reason is to promote gun control. That is why. I have spoken with people who work with Ex Navy Seals and run programs to teach people to defend themselves and they agree that there is no way one old man could do all this damage himself. There are many people online showing audio proof that there are at least 2 shooters. Where is the mountain of spent shells from the thousands of rounds he shot off? There is something ominous going on here and keeping on your blinders and not demanding answers infuriates me!

  • bb

    Would be naive to think it’s just Obama, he was just a pawn in larger game, so is Trump and so were the formers..)
    Rather think of it as way older plan. Some reasons that are on surface: -public fear= needs protection( new laws, surveillance of internet, phones, less privacy etc.)
    – cash ( new security equipment, selected suppliers..$$$)
    -Gun control ( helping to suspend public disobedience)
    Remember they want you to blain Obama or Hillary or trump now.. does are temporarily and fits agenda

  • R Daneel Olivaw

    This will change your perception of the Las Vegas shooting. 38 second video incredibly important
    https://twitter.com/IWillRedPillYou/status/918340175071268866

  • HESpecialist

    Entry wounds on the victims can also provide trajectory by points of entry on the body. The medical examiner should have noted them on the autopsy report. Those computations based on the height of the victim in relation to the elevation of the shooter can give a reasonable approximation of point of origin.

  • BT

    Someone in this post chain made a great point, and that is the reason the number of guns changed by police may well have been to ensure that the 2nd, 3rd, and however many gunmen there were had their firearms show up in that room to match forensics.

    To count the number of long guns in a hotel room does not require a seasoned police officer or FBI agent, so why did they change the number of guns in their report? Too much unsettling dis-info, and the video that had the responding officers in it showed the responding officers, and the look on their faces at minute 1 says much about how they; the hero’s, felt about the report they were giving.

  • corruptionkills

    Ya, I qualified on the M-16 on full auto. Got 32 out of 32 so they had me do it again. Got another 32.
    Fired a total of 8 full magazines. No heat buildup.

  • Vicki

    I didn’t see anything much at minute 1. What are you referencing? Definitely think there’s something wrong with the narrative. To me, this is frightening. I don’t think they’ll be successful bc too many ppl have access to info now, not just law enforcement and whatever they share with MSM.

  • BT

    The expressions on their faces as the narrative is being laid. They do not look as though they agree with what is being said, the two officers in the back both continue to look down, as if there is shame, and it may just be me, but it is almost as if they want to shake their heads as if they disagree with what is being said.

  • BT

    Also, just learned that the eyewitnesses that were there, had their phones and computers taken by the FBI got them back today, with all data wiped off of all phones and computers. Ann Coulter has also weighed in, and for her to mention conspiracy at all is very interesting to say the least.

    http://www.breitbart.com/2nd-amendment/2017/10/11/ann-coulter-media-begging-us-conspiracy-theories-las-vegas/

  • Vicki

    Wow. I thought the video of the cops looked odd, maybe just not natural…the words they used, etc. Why would they wipe all the ppl’s phones? That information is their own to do with what they choose. I’ve been saying all along that there is something terribly wrong here. It truly is disturbing. I’m hoping our citizen journalists are able to expose the truth. I have my theory of what happened and, in my mind, it’s one of two things…both horrible. Pray the truth is revealed, and soon, before this happens again. Thanks for your response.

  • BT

    Right there with you, and if exposed perhaps we can finally remove those that support such plots, and conspiracies among law enforcement and the FBI, which seem too often used to attack the 2nd amendment, and never any real answers as it seems along with the individuals, the truth is too often a casualty as well.

  • Annie

    Do handguns fly out of people’s hands when they commit suicide?

  • Jaqui L

    They are doing everything to cover this up, because if it got out that this was a planned event by the FBI or CIA, then people will begin to think more critically about what really happened on 9-11.