DARKHORSE: Growing Wave Of Support For Jim Jordan To Take Over As Speaker

Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan is getting pressure to throw his name into the mix to replace outgoing Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, but he is not yet willing to say whether or not he intends to make a bid for the speakership in the coming months.

“What’s important is not who the next speaker is, but what the next speaker does,” Jordan told The Daily Caller News Foundation. “It’s time to start delivering on what we told the American people we would do.”

Two of the top House Republicans — House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California and House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana — have started angling for the position in the past week, but neither thought to have a guaranteed lock on the speakership.

“If, instead, in the days ahead the House GOP embraces as its next leader an authentic conservative with passion, energy and most importantly, Make America Great Again principles, they will give the base a reason to turn out…Jim Jordan for Speaker,” Gaffney said Thursday.

Virginia Rep. Dave Brat, a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus (HFC), could see a path for Jordan running for Ryan’s job and he would even support the move, Brat told WMAL’s “Morning on the Mall.”

“Yeah, sure,” Brat said in response to whether he could see Jordan running. “I think he’d be a great spokesman for conservative principles that we all share.” – READ MORE

