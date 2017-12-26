Entertainment
‘Darkest Hour’ Warns Viewers About Dangers Of Churchill’s Secondhand Cigar Smoke
Winston Churchill, it seems, is rarely pictured without a cigar in tow.
And the new Churchill biographical film, “Darkest Hour,” wants you to know that “there are serious health risks associated with smoking and with secondhand smoke.”
That line is included in the film’s credits, which also say that “the depictions of tobacco smoking contained in this film are based solely on artistic consideration and are not intended to promote tobacco consumption.”
Not surprisingly, the warning did not distinguish between cigarette smoke, which is inhaled, and cigar smoke, which is not. – READ MORE
