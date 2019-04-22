Danish Billionaire Loses 3 Children In Sri Lanka Easter Attack

A Danish billionaire, whose family was visiting Sri Lanka, lost three of his four children in the bombings that killed nearly 300 people on Easter Sunday.

Anders Holch Povlsen, 46, lost three children in the coordinated series of attacks that the Sri Lankan government blames on National Thowheed Jamath, a local jihadi group. The children’s names have not been released.

Roughly half of Holch Povlsen’s $7.9 billion fortune comes from Bestseller, the international clothing company he owns.

“Unfortunately, we can confirm the reports,” a Bestseller spokesman told BBC in an email. “We ask you to respect the privacy of the family and we therefore have no further comments.”

In addition to owning Bestseller, Holch Povlsen is also the biggest single shareholder of apparel company Asos and owns 1 percent of all land in Scotland, according to Forbes.

Reported suicide bombers targeted Christian churches and luxury hotels on Sunday. Holch Povlsen and his family were reportedly staying at the five-star Shangri La Hotel in Colombo, Sri Lanka’s capital.

Nearly 300 Sri Lankan Christians lost their lives, and reports on Sunday counted roughly 400 people injured. International victims include Americans, Indian nationals, Chinese nationals, Australians and British citizens, reported BBC.

