Dangerous criminals from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras are hiding in migrant caravans, official says

Gang members from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras have been hiding amongst the migrant caravans heading to the United States – and have been committing crimes in Mexico along the way, intelligence officials are warning.

Gissell Pérez Artiga, an El Salvador-based representative of the multinational Joint Border Intelligence Group – which the U.S. State Department says includes American personnel – made the assertion during an ongoing security conference in Mexico City, according to the El Universal newspaper.

“We have collaboration agreements with the U.S., Guatemala, and Honduras and it has been possible to identify these people at the border, they camouflage themselves among the victims of human trafficking, the migrants, for they can continue committing crime in the United States and now in Mexico,” the newspaper quoted her as saying.

Pérez Artiga added that MS-13 and 18th Street gang members have been identified as being amongst some of two dozen migrant caravans that have left Central America since 2018.

She reportedly said the intelligence group is now working with countries to detain and deport the criminals so they can face the Salvadoran, Guatemalan and Honduran justice systems. – READ MORE

